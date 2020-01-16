Northside hires new head football coach

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Northside High School named its new head football coach on Tuesday.

The athletic program announced that Chad Alligood will be the new head coach and athletic director moving forward.

Alligood brings more than 25 years of coaching experience, 14 of which at Northside.

The Wilkinson County native served as the offensive coordinator for the Eagles in the last seven seasons. He replaced longtime head coach Kevin Kinsler.

The Eagles won four region titles and a class 5A state championship under Kinsler in 2014. They reached the final in 6A in 2018.

Northside missed the playoffs for the first time since 1991 this past season.

Finally, here’s coach Alligood on his new opportunity.

ALLIGOOD SPEAKS

“It’s a dream come true,” said Alligood. “I came to Northside in 1999 as a ninth-grade assistant and climbed myself up the ladder here. An opportunity to lead a program that is tradition-rich as Northside High School is just a dream come true, and to follow in the footsteps of coach Nix and coach Kinsler and this community. I’m elated about it. I’m excited about it. Just a great opportunity for me.”