Perry city council approves getting design plans for new city hall

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A new City Hall and Municipal Court are coming to Perry.

The city is still in the early stages of the project. Tuesday, city council approved the next phase of the project: design plans.

The new facility will be built on Carroll Street in downtown Perry.

The city already cleared the property and roped it off.

Mayor Randall Walker says the need comes from Perry’s growth.

“If you look over the last 10 years Perry has doubled in size, population wise. We’re right at 20,000 people today and that continues into 2020,” he said.

Resulting in the municipalities outgrowing their current buildings.

“We’ve outgrown our police department. We’ve outgrown our fire department, and we’ve definitely outgrown this building which is 35/ 40 years old and so we’re looking for a new space for all of our departments,” Walker said.

Walker says they’re looking for input on what people would like to see the new City Hall have.

There will be two public hearings for input. Dates and times for those have not been set.