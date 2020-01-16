Pier 1 imports: Latest retailer to leave Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Another retailer will close its doors in Macon, permanently.

This month Macy’s announced it will close its store in the Macon Mall. Now, Pier 1 Imports at The Shoppes at River Crossing will join the list of businesses moving out of the area.

Signs in the store’s window confirm that the location will close. Everything in the store is currently on sale.

The company released the following statement in a news release:

“In order to better align its business with the current operating environment, Pier 1 intends to reduce its store footprint by up to 450 locations. To reflect the revised store footprint, the Company also plans to close certain distribution centers and reduce its corporate expenses. This includes a reduction in corporate headcount.”

