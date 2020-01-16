Senior facility offers fraud protection class

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — United Way of Central Georgia offers a free, 1-day senior fraud protection course at the Monroe County Senior Center in Forsyth.

Partnered with AARP, United Way of Central Georgia is aiming to protect those that are most vulnerable to hackers in Bibb and Monroe counties.

The speakers focused on information that will lessen the chances of older adults being targeted by scammers such as protecting their accounts, protecting their identity, and recognizing fraud from people they may know.

Jewel Wilson from AmeriCorps VISTA says its all about arming senior citizens with the tools to avoid being a victim of a scam.

“I’ve even gotten a few myself. Phone call saying there from the Social Security Administration if you don’t call us back and take care of this,” shared Wilson. “Legal proceedings will start because there seems to be some fraud activity associated with your social security number. Or unfortunately family members even if it’s just telling a lie saying I’m in jail can you send me some money.”