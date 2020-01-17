Baldwin County grand jury indicts woman accused of killing 3 people

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — On Tuesday, a woman charged with killing three people in a 2019 traffic accident was indicted by a grand jury on multiple counts, including vehicular homicide.

The indictment from the Baldwin Superior Court, the grand jury charged Williams with the following:

(6) counts of Homicide by Vehicle in the First Degree

(2) counts of Serious Injury by Vehicle

Possession of Cocaine

Driving Under the Influence (Controlled Substance)

Driving Under the Influence (Less safe) (Drugs)

Reckless Driving

Failure to Maintain Lane

According to the indictment, Lisa Marie Williams had cocaine in her blood at the time of the accident.

Authorities charged Williams with killing the following people:

Jesse Bryant, 29

Lizzie Reed, 68

Mahlon Ruff, 77

Authorities accused Williams of critically injuring 55-year-old Wanda Perry.

Original incident report

The accident happened on State Route 24/US Highway 441 in Baldwin County.

According to Georgia State Patrol, on April 2, 2019, Williams lost control of her 2003 Chevy Trailblazer and ran off the road.

The vehicle flipped and killed three people. Williams and Perry were critically injured.