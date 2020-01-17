Central High School students receive surprise from Georgia Tech

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two Central High School students received a special surprise just before lunch Friday.

Seniors Nadine Ahmed and CJ Smith received an early acceptance by the Georgia Institute of Technology.

- Advertisement -

Representatives from the Georgia Tech Administrations Department in Atlanta traveled to Macon to hand-deliver their early acceptance letters before the official announcement day.

“I’m just so shocked, I was talking to my mom for the past week about how I really want to go to Georgia Tech. And how it was like the perfect school for me,” Ahmed said. “Now I’m just so happy, and I can’t believe it, because it’s like a dream coming true.”

Related Article: Macon man sentenced to life for murdering teen

“My mind kind of blanked out at first because I was really happy and could not believe it,” Smith said.

College Plans:

Smith says he plans to study in Computer engineering, and Ahmed plans to study biomedical engineering.

Ahmed and Smith, along with 29 other students, are the first in the state to receive their acceptance into Georgia Tech.