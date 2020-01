MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Cancer Specialist made sure foster kids have something to call their own.

Georgia Cancer Specialist’s hosted its 18th Annual Totes To Tots.

They collected new suitcases, backpacks, duffle bags, and diaper bags to give to foster kids.

If you wish to donate, drop off times are from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Georgia Cancer Specialists off Coliseum Drive.