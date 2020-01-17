GBI agents charge Crawford County employee with embezzlement

ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – GBI agents charged a woman with stealing over $4,000 of official Crawford County funds and giving false statements.

According to a news release from the GBI, authorities arrested 39-year-old Lindsay Gilmore-Hudson in Crawford County. The arrest stems from a request submitted by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office to the GBI on November 26, 2019.

- Advertisement -

Authorities say Sheriff’s deputies needed the GBI’s assistance with a possible theft/embezzlement investigation involving Crawford County Probate Court funds.

The criminal investigation revealed that Gilmore-Hudson, an employee of the Crawford County Probate Court, embezzled the money between March 2019 and November 2019.

The charges

Authorities arrested Gilmore-Hudson and charged her with the following:

Theft by Taking

Providing False Statements

The GBI investigation is ongoing.

Gilmore-Hudson worked with the Crawford County Probate Court for seven years.