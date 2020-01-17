Jaime Kaplan to be inducted in Southern Tennis Hall of Fame

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon native and Stratford Academy tennis coach Jaime Kaplan is about to have her illustrious career cemented forever.

Kaplan is scheduled to be inducted into the Southern Tennis Hall of Fame on Saturday, January 18, during the Lucy Garvin Southern Tennis Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Atlanta.

- Advertisement -

She’ll be one of three luminaries inducted during the ceremony.

“I so appreciate the honor that a little girl from Macon, Georgia could achieve,” said Kaplan. “It’s nine southern states, and so it’s a lot of people. It’s a lot of tennis players. It’s a lot of history and tennis, and I’m just so honored that 50 years of work and tennis that I’m being honored like this.”

But it’s not just all about what she’s accomplished on the tennis court. It’s about the youth, their future, being an inspiration and giving back.

Related Article: Former Stratford Eagle Quintez Cephus found not guilty of sex assault

“I’ve always watched the pros on television and that’s something that she actually went out and did,” said Stratford senior tennis player Samuel Barrow. “It’s really inspirational to be able to be around someone who did that and who knows, maybe in the future, it’ll all be me.”

Kaplan, who graduated from Stratford Academy, has an important message for the youth.

“Enjoy the moment right now. Because later on, you’re going to look back at it and go wow. Maybe I should’ve sulked that in a little more. What a great experience that was. I wish I could do that again. So, I just want them to enjoy it right now and look back on it fondly later.”