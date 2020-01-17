Mercer men’s basketball rallies to beat VMI

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mercer men’s basketball stormed from behind to beat VMI 73-62 Wednesday in Southern Conference action.

The Bears shot 60.7 percent in the second half to pullout the comeback win. They shot 52 percent for the game.

Djorje Dimitrijevic dropped a game-high 26 points. He made a career-high six 3-pointers in the victory — five in the second half.

Ethan Stair contributed 12 points, while Jeff Gary added 11.

VMI (5-14) led for most of the game. The Keydets led by 11 after the first half.

But, the Bears (7-11) rallied in the second behind the hot hand of Dimitrijevic. With the Keydets up six, he scored five straight points and then tied the game at 52-52 with a triple with 9:16 left in the game.

The Bears would eventually take the lead and would never look back.

Mercer snapped a three-game skid with the W. The Bears are at Samford on January 18th.