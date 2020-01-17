Rain moves in Saturday, ahead of a big cool down

We have finally seen a dry day here in Middle Georgia, but it is going to be short lived.



Saturday will bring increased cloud cover and a chance for rain. As far as timing is concerned, we should be dry during the morning hours with rain possible mainly after 3pm.

Storms are not looking likely for Saturday, but we could hear a few rumbles of thunder. Rain moves out swiftly by Sunday morning and cool, dry weather settles in for the week.



Next week winter comes back to Middle Georgia with a vengeance. Although it will be dry for much of the week high temperatures will be well below normal.

Lows will fall into the 20’s through the first part of the week, so prepare for hard freeze potential.

More rain is possible by Friday with a warm up on the way as well.