Team JSTARS receives its first female Wing Commander

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — On Friday, 41NBC spent a day in the life of Colonel Amy Holbeck, the first female Wing Commander in Georgia Air National Guard history.

“I’m responsible to organize, train, and equip 1450 airman,” said Colonel Holbeck. “In various, different specialties to include flying the JSTARS aircraft.”

The JSTARS aircraft stands for Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System.

Airmen under Colonel Holbeck’s command can use it to fly 30,000 feet in the air to look for what they consider “ground movement.”

“We pass any movement that we see off-board to someone else who can then identify it. And basically our information is used to disrupt, delay, or destroy enemies.”

Besides defying gravity, Colonel Holbeck says her day also consists of administrative duties.

“It is filled with many meetings. Lots of administration and thankfully some time to communicate with my Airman.”

The air control wing commander explains that Team JSTARS has a significant footprint on the base.

“So we’re different than other units on the base because we are comprised of Citizen Airman. They have daily jobs out in the community and they provide military service on the weekend and during the year.”

Team JSTARS is also beneficial to the community says Holbeck, because it brings employment opportunities. It also provides domestic operations in case of a natural disaster.

“We can provide route clearance — we can basically remove debris after a hurricane or any other disturbance. And so that emergency personnel can get to those who need it.”

Colonel Holbeck shares that she will be in her new position for the next 2 to 3 years. After that, she is not sure.

But for now with her in command, she is confident that the 116th Air Control Wing will continue to be a force in the nation’s defense.