Telfair County man re-indicted on murder charges

McRAE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Telfair County man has been re-indicted for the murder of an elderly couple in 20-15. That’s according to Oconee Circuit District Attorney Tim Vaughn.

Ronnie “Jay” Towns is accused of killing Bud and June Runion after the couple drove down from Marietta, Georgia, to look at a 1966 Mustang Towns advertised on Craigslist.

A local judge threw out the murder charges in 20-18, saying the grand jury used to indict him wasn’t chosen properly,

because fewer than 16 people reported to jury duty out of the 50 summoned when prosecutors originally took it to a grand jury. And in 20-19, the Georgia Supreme Court threw out the original indictment.

Towns is charged with murder and armed robbery.