‘They said I was too big’: Byron nail salon rejects plus-size customers

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Former customers of a Byron nail salon are speaking out after they say they were refused service because of their weight.

Bianca Ballard says she’s been coming to Byron Nails off Hamilton Pointe Drive for years but has never experienced this type of customer service.

“As I was sitting there, the man came up to me and asked me how much do I weigh,” Ballard said.

She says he refused service because of her weight.

“It hurt my feelings because it took a while to get to the point where I’m comfortable with myself,” Ballard said. “So the fact that he did it with people in there, he didn’t pull me to the side or anything.”

Currently, a posted sign on the wall states, “If you weigh over 200 pounds, Byron Nails can not give you a pedicure.”

“I paid attention to the sign on the wall and it caught my eye,” said Anissa Poole, a former customer. “I looked up and took a picture of it. And I was just overwhelmed at what I was looking at because I have never seen anything like that before.”

41NBC spoke with Cahn Nguyen — the owner. He says the pedicure chairs have a weight limit, and he doesn’t want them to break and injure a customer.

Kelvin Collins with the Macon Better Business Bureau says there’s discrimination laws in place for race, gender, and disabilities — but not weight.

“It’s not illegal to turn someone away because of their size,” Collins said.

However, Collins says if someone is overweight because of a health reason, then there may be a legal case.

Nonetheless, former customer Anissa Poole calls this situation “unethical.”

“I’m a plus size lady and been going into an establishment like that and spending money there for years, it actually hurt,” Poole said.

Collins suggests writing a review of the business online.