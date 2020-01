COCHRAN, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Cochran held its annual parade tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Monday, remembering the legend in the 1960′s civil rights movement.

Despite the cold weather, residents paid homage to Dr. King.

They say his message of freedom and equality is still at the forefront of why so many people attend the parade.

The parade started on the corner of South East Second Street and Ann Street, and ended at Ash Street.