MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —Middle Georgia residents made it their priority Monday morning to stop in downtown Macon, and commemorate the late Dr. Martin Luther King Junior’s perseverance and sacrifice.



“He gave up his life to march for us you know for Black and Whites to stick together to become one,” said Quantina Simmons.

- Advertisement - [dfp_ads id=41271]

Each year, the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission celebrates its year of remembrance. Community members showed up to exercise the key vision of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“We still fight for government that is able to improve the lives of its citizens by placing them first,” shared District 8 Comissioner Virgil Watkins. “We still fight for increasing minimum wages.”

In his glory years, Dr. King fought for civil rights and equality by conducting a number of peaceful protest including the March on Washington. He was also an active member of alpha phi alpha in the early 1950’s.

Related Article: 3 men take selfies while damaging downtown Macon parking garage

“It makes our calls even more important,” explained Juawn Jackson member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. “To live up to the work that he started and so it is our responsibility to continue that work. To be first of all, servants of all and to transcend all within our communities.”

This year’s county wide march consisted of four separate marches, with the idea of educating and supporting to keep his dream relevant and alive.

“When that opportunity comes to do right and do wrong let’s try to angle to doing the right thing,” said Candidate for District 2 Commissioner, Paul Bronson. “it’s important that we not just do right for ourselves but that we do right for everyone else.”