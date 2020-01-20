‘We lose money’: Lawmakers encourage minority communities to participate in Census

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Local and state lawmakers want to make sure minorities take the 2020 Census survey.

Senator David Lucas says minority communities lose millions of dollars by not participating in the census.

- Advertisement - [dfp_ads id=41271]

The Senator, Macon-Bibb Commissioner Elaine Lucas, and the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda are making sure African American families participate in the population count.

Senator Lucas says two groups remain unaccounted for: black men and children under five.

“Many times, it’s the folks going out doing the census, and in a lot of incidents — [those] on public assistance,” Senator Lucas said. “[They] are afraid of giving numbers in a household. [They fear] that they will lose their benefits. By law, the folks doing the census can not give that info to any other agency.”

Not participating hurts minority communities

“We lose money for education, housing, and roads,” the senator said. “We lose all kinds of monies that bring jobs and bring money to the community.”

Helen Butler with the Georgia Coalition says the state needs a full count. She says the coalition plans to do all they can to help families take the survey.

“To make sure our groups that are unaccounted get counted,” Butler said. “So we’ll be having town hall meetings and actual laptops and hot spots.”

Also, Butler adds the census brings in about $2,400 per community member, once a year, for the next 10 years.

“So for the number of people that are in a county or city, it means a lot of money to us,” Butler said. “And we want that money to come. It’s our tax dollars and we don’t want it to go to other places.”

Head to ncbcp.org for more information on the census.