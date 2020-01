MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A man was found shot to death in north Macon at the corner of Oak Hill Court and Forest Hill Road just after 9:30 Monday night.

According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, a resident walked out of his home and found a 38-year-old black man with multiple gun shot wounds in his yard.

Jones says this is the first homicide of 2020 in Macon-Bibb County.

Stay with 41NBC for more information as it becomes available.