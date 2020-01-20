NAACP Houston County branch celebrates MLK

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Community members gathered at Union Grove Baptist Church to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Monday.

The NAACP Houston County Branch held the annual celebration for the Warner Robins community.

Youth groups from various organizations showcased poems, skits, and dances. Also, local organizations stressed the importance of registering for the 2020 census.

The NAACP Houston County branch has held the annual event for over 50 years.