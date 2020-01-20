Staying cold this week in Middle Georgia

Temperatures continue to drop tonight to what is likely some of the coldest weather we have seen this season.



Overnight temperatures will fall into the mid 20’s with wind chills in the low 20’s and even teens! Be sure to bundle up, check on pets, and leave your faucet dripping overnight.

Tomorrow it will be staying cold through the day with highs topping out in the mid 40’s. High pressure will keep the skies mostly clear, but it won’t be enough to warm us out of the 40’s.



It will be staying cold through the week, until our next system approaches from the west. A warm front will lift into the area by Thursday. This will bring our highs back to the 50’s and maybe even 60’s.

A cold front will usher in rain through the night on Thursday and into Friday. We could see a few pockets of heavy rain, but not expecting thunderstorm activity



The rain should clear by the weekend with the cold front having minimum impact on temperatures. We should still have highs in the mid 50’s, but sunshine returns for much of the weekend and into next week.