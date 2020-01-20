Tradition continues as Macon church holds annual MLK breakfast

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Vineville United Methodist Church held its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast Monday.

Speakers highlighted the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment.

- Advertisement - [dfp_ads id=41271]

Attendees were also treated to a video tribute, music and a short play. They also heard from several speakers, which included NPR Radio Host Leah Fleming.

High school sophomore Phoenix Blackwell was one of the speakers at the event. He also finished 3rd in the MLK Jr. Commission Oratorical Competition.

While he may be young, Blackwell understands Dr. King’s legacy.

“I don’t cut off my love to any age, any race, and sex,” Blackwell said. “If it’s a female, if it’s a male, if it’s black, white, Chinese, it doesn’t matter.”

The breakfast ended with everyone taking part in the singing of “We Shall Overcome.”

The Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast Committee has been holding the event since 1990.