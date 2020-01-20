Women protest against Byron nail salon’s pedicure weight limit

By
Tanya Modersitzki
-
0

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Women are taking a stand against a Byron nail salon after the owner says women who weigh more than 200 pounds cannot get a pedicure.

Women stood outside Byron Nails Monday afternoon, waving signs in a peaceful protest.

Protester Marsha Gosier says, “you can’t weigh dignity.”

“To not offer any alternatives and just shut everything down based on a number you just arbitrarily come up with, shows no compassion to put your customers first,” she said.

Gosier worries that other businesses will implement the weight rule.

