Argument between customers turn violent, man stabbed

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an assault incident that reportedly happened at the Circle K Gas Station in north Macon.

Authorities say the incident happened around 7:35 p.m. on Monday at 2580 Riverside Drive.

Deputies say that an argument broke out between three customers turned physical. One suspect stabbed a 34-year-old man in the stomach.

Authorities say that the victim drove himself to Coliseum Northside Hospital for treatment. Medical staff treated and released him.

Authorities say the suspects left the store before deputies arrived.

Anyone with information

If you know the identities of the suspects, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.