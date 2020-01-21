Attention job-hunters: Department of Corrections hiring

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Corrections is looking to fill positions at several Middle Georgia state prisons.

Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., GDC hosted a hiring event at Central Georgia Technical College.

The event allowed candidates to complete onsite interviews, a physical test, and a knowledge test.

Eligible candidates received hiring packages on the spot.

Tracey Stone, a GDC human resources professional says even though the events aren’t jam-packed with applicants, the event still serves a purpose.

“Just getting the word out, we’re trying everything we can just to get the word out about the prisons. That we are hiring and looking for good people, maybe if everybody will pass the word along to somebody, they might be looking for a job,” Stone said.

Upcoming hiring events:

Hawkinsville Workforce Development Center on Wednesday, January 22 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. 243 Warner Robins Hwy, Hawkinsville, GA 31036

Southern Crescent College in Griffin, Georgia on Wednesday January 29 from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. 501 Varsity Road, Griffin, GA 30223



Items to bring: