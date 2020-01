MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – According to the American Red Cross, every 2 seconds someone in the United States needs blood. That’s why the American Red Cross hosts blood drives daily across the country.

Tammy Bearden, with the American Red Cross, visited Daybreak to tell us why January is a good time to donate and to talk about the blood types that are needed the most right now.

- Advertisement - [dfp_ads id=41271]

Click on the video to learn more.