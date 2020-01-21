Deputies, GBI agents investigating homicide in East Laurens

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Laurens County Sheriff’s deputies and the GBI agents are investigating a possible homicide in East Dublin.

Authorities responded to a home in the 400 block on Salter Moon Square in East Dublin on Monday.

After an initial investigation, authorities determined that the homeowner — 67-year-old J.W. Robinson — was “the victim of a suspected homicide.”

Authorities say this investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the investigative division at the Laurens County Sheriffs Office at 478-272-1522.