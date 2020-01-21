Interstate construction changes traffic patterns

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As construction on I-16 and I-75 continues, Georgia Department of Transportation crews are changing the flow of traffic.

According to a GDOT press release, starting Jan. 21 at 9 p.m., crews will be shifting traffic onto the newly-constructed pavement for the Hardeman Avenue off-ramp (exit 164) from I-75 South.

Traffic on Spring Street will also change. The right lane to the on-ramp loop for I-16 West will close.

Traffic will instead use a new temporary left turning lane for the I-16 West on-ramp. According to GDOT, this change will be in effect until further notice.

Signage and message boards will be in place to alert drivers. GDOT also announced other long term closures for the project.

Long term closures include: