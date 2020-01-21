Krystal files Chapter 11 bankruptcy

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A fast-food restaurant chain looks to keep itself afloat, financially.

Krystal says it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, on Sunday.

According to the company, both company-operated and franchised Krystal restaurants will remain open. Restaurants will continue operating as usual throughout the bankruptcy case.

Krystal says filing for bankruptcy should allow the corporation to establish stronger business and also allow for restructuring in a fast and efficient manner.