Mentors Project holds etiquette class for students, parents

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – From no chewing food with mouths open to watching what you post on the internet — the Mentors Project of Bibb County addressed such issues in an etiquette class at Soar Academy Tuesday.

The class aimed to focus on social media etiquette along with the art of fine dining for Bibb County students and parents.

June O’Neal, Executive Director of The Mentors Project, says being polite is not something that people are born with. So teaching etiquette classes could help students in the future when applying for jobs or making a good impression.

“We hope that it will help them be prepared to get a job and be great citizens, and not doing anything on social media to get them in trouble,” O’Neal said.

O’Neal says the Mentors Project plans to have more training sessions in the future.