Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores January 13-17

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, January 13 and Friday, January 17. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

- Advertisement - [dfp_ads id=41271]

Click here to search and read full inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Little Caesar’s

1905 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2020

Marco’s Pizza

2910 N HERITAGE PL MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2020

Smoothie King

119 N WAYNE ST STE D MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2020

GCSU Books & Brew

231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020

GCSU Einstein Bros. Bagels

231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020

Great Wall

231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020

Georgia Military College Food Service – Annex

201 E GREEN ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020

El Tequila

168 GARRETT WAY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020

The Local Yolkal Cafe

117 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020

Stacked

1827 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020

Jelly Beans Frozen Yogurt, Coffee & Treats

132 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020

Chick-fil-A – GCSU

231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2020

Subway – GCSU

231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2020

Dairy Queen

1105 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2020

Bostick Nursing Facility (Food Service)

1700 BOSTICK CIR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2020

Bibb County:

Quality Inn (Food Service)

4630 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2020

United House of Prayer for All People (Food Service)

494 EMERY HWY MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2020

BJ Billiards (Food Service)

430 MLK BLVD MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2020

Applebee’s

2574 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2020

Capitol Theatre (Food Service)

382 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2020

Zaxby’s

910 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020

Polly’s Lamesa

3439 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020

Checker’s

2790 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020

Dairy Queen

1185 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020

Margarita’s Mexican Grill #2

5451 BOWMAN RD STE. 100 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 65

Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020

Central Georgia Technical College (Food Service)

3300 MACON TECH DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020

New China Grill & Buffet

5056 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 90 (improved score from three days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020

Macon Swirls

5451 BOWMAN RD STE 230 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020

Mellow Mushroom

5425 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020

Raymond Williams Chapter 50 D.A.V. (Food Service)

4493 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020

Zaxby’s

4622 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020

McDonald’s

4630 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020

Gold Cup Bowling (Food Service)

3720 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020

Abundant Word of Grace Church (Food Service)

3396 NAPIER AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020

Cheddar’s

4040 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020

Smoothie King

5080 RIVERSIDE DR STE 332 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020

Heaven Restaurant

3555 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR STE 106-2 MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020

Grey Goose Player’s Club

4524 FORSYTH RD STE 310 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 74

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2020

Long John Silver’s

760 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2020

Buffalo Grill

5615 HOUSTON RD STE 2 MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 70

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2020

Moons Wings / Seafood

1398 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2020

K’s Fish and More

3047 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD STE A MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2020

Fried Green Tomatoes

103 RIVERSIDE PKWY MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2020

Fincher’s Barbecue & Catering

5627 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020

Pho Sai Gon

3076 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 72

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020

20’s Sub and Pub

3078 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020

New China Grill & Buffet

5056 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Inspection Score: 68 (improved score three days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 01-13-2020

The Brick

1305 HARDEMAN AVE STE 100 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020

Daybreak (Food Service)

174 WALNUT ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020

El Torito de Chapela

6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD UNIT 56 H MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020

Crawford County:

Crawford County Head Start (Food Service)

1011 N HIGHWAY 341 ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020

Crawford County Middle School (Food Service)

459 LOWE RD ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020

Camp Grace (Food Service)

2559 WALKERS CHAPEL RD ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020

Dodge County:

Chic-King

644 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020

Houston County:

The Garden Grill & Bar / Hilton Garden Inn (Food Service)

207 N WILLIE LEE PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2020

McDonald’s

123 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020

Skipper Johns of Perry

1210 MACON RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020

Sonic

112 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020

Yoder’s Sandwich Shoppe

1201 SUNSET AVE PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020

American Philly & Wings

819 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 94 (improved from two days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020

Shane’s Rib Shack

670 LAKE JOY RD STE 400 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020

Krystal

10136 HAWKINSVILLE HWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020

#1 Family Deli

1431 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020

Checker’s

120 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020

McDonald’s

1879 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020

Waffle House

102 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020

Oil Lamp Restaurant

401 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020

Abba House (Food Service)

2093 HIGHWAY 41 S PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020

The Perfect Pear

2093 HIGHWAY 41 S PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020

Sharks Fish & Chicken

2028 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020

Warner Robins Simply To Go (S-T-G) Catering

100 UNIVERSITY BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020

Pita Mediterranean Street Food

3030 WATSON BLVD STE 600-700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020

Mellow Mushroom

710 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2020

American Philly & Wings

819 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Inspection Score: 72 (improved score two days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 01-14-2020

Taco Bell

829 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2020

Marco’s Pizza

4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 430 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2020

Arby’s

2061 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2020

Firehouse Subs

206 RUSSELL PKWY STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2020

Anna’s Asian Cafe

1117 HIGHWAY 96 STE 108 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2020

Starbucks

277 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2020

Subway

273 N PERRY PKWY STE G PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2020

Burger King

851 WARREN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020

Ruby Tuesday

101 RIGBY DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020

Pizza Hut

1406 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020

McDonald’s

3000 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020

China House of Perry

1019 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020

Charlie’s Bar & Grill

1291 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020

Fried Green Tomatoes

2806 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020

Yami Crab

210 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020

Tasty Crab House

2715 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020

Jersey Mike’s Sub

794 HWY 96 STE 202 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020

Jones County:

Dames Ferry Elementary School

545 HWY 18 W GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020

Popeye’s

105 LITE-N TIE RD GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020

Jones County:

Trish Ann’s

102 BOWEN HILL RD HADDOCK, GA 31033

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2020

Gray Station Middle School (Food Service)

324 HWY 18 E GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2020

Turner Woods Elementary School (Food Service)

630 TURNER WOODS RD GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2020

Treasures by the Track

105 ATLANTA HWY GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2020

Jones County Headstart (Food Service)

235 HWY 18 CONNECTOR GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020

Mattie Wells Elementary School (Food Service)

101 MATTIE WELLS DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020

New Gray Elementary School (Food Service)

365 E GA 18 HWY GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020

Laurens County:

West Laurens Middle School (Food Service)

332 W LAURENS SCHOOL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2020

West Laurens High School (Food Service)

3692 HIGHWAY 257 DEXTER, GA 31019

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2020

Friendly Gus Food Store Stores (Food Service)

650 PINEHILL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020

Taco Bell

2163 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020

Monroe County:

The Hot Dog House

4724 HIGH FALLS RD JACKSON, GA 30233

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2020

Her Majesty Catering

15 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2020

Lockett’s Country Cooking

443 MAIN ST CULLODEN, GA 31016

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020

Taco Bell

152 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020

GDC Tift Campus – Rutland Student Center (Food Service)

300 PATROL RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2020

Pizza Hut

53 N. LEE ST. FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020

Peach County:

KFC

607 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020

Mi Ranchito

311 A VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020

Fort Valley Middle School (Food Service)

814 PEGGY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Score: 01-15-2020

Fort Valley Head Start (Food Service)

700 SPRUCE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020

Peach County High School Lunchroom (Food Service)

900 CAMPUS DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020

Tony’s BBQ & More

302 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020

Taco Bell

201 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020

Nu-Way Weiners

3510 US HWY 341 N FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2020

The Medical Center of Peach County (Food Service)

1960 HIGHWAY 247 CONNECTOR BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Score: 01-14-2020

Strippers (Food Service)

2494 HWY 247 CONN. BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020

Wendy’s

318 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020

Dairy Queen

407 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020

Church’s Chicken

100 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020

McDonald’s

404 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020

American Philly and Wings

209 COMMERCIAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020

Subway

12017 WATSON BLVD UNIT A BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020

Putnam County:

The Grill at Crooked Creek Marina

208 CROOKED CREEK DR EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2020

Eatonton-Putnam Senior Center (Food Service)

100 ULYSSES CT EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020

Oconee Marathon Subway

891 GREENSBORO RD EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020

Upson County:

Norris’s

695 SHORT ST E THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020

Washington County:

Heritage Inn of Sandersville Health & Rehabilitation (Food Service)

652 FERNCREST DR SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2020

Washington County Head Start Davisboro (Food Service)

216 STEEL CREEK RD DAVISBORO, GA 31018

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2020

The Hitchin Post

212 S MAIN ST DAVISBORO, GA 31018

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2020

Hardee’s

195 WAL-MART CIR SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2020

Pizza Hut

610 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2020

Wheeler County:

Bulldog Grill

106 E MAIN ST ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 70

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020