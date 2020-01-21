Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores January 13-17

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, January 13 and Friday, January 17. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.
Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search and read full inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Little Caesar’s
1905 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2020
Marco’s Pizza
2910 N HERITAGE PL MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2020
Smoothie King
119 N WAYNE ST STE D MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2020
GCSU Books & Brew
231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020
GCSU Einstein Bros. Bagels
231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020
Great Wall
231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020
Georgia Military College Food Service – Annex
201 E GREEN ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020
El Tequila
168 GARRETT WAY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020
The Local Yolkal Cafe
117 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020
Stacked
1827 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020
Jelly Beans Frozen Yogurt, Coffee & Treats
132 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020
Chick-fil-A – GCSU
231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2020
Subway – GCSU
231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2020
Dairy Queen
1105 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2020
Bostick Nursing Facility (Food Service)
1700 BOSTICK CIR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2020
Bibb County:
Quality Inn (Food Service)
4630 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2020
United House of Prayer for All People (Food Service)
494 EMERY HWY MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2020
BJ Billiards (Food Service)
430 MLK BLVD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2020
Applebee’s
2574 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2020
Capitol Theatre (Food Service)
382 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2020
Zaxby’s
910 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020
Polly’s Lamesa
3439 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020
Checker’s
2790 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020
Dairy Queen
1185 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020
Margarita’s Mexican Grill #2
5451 BOWMAN RD STE. 100 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 65
Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020
Central Georgia Technical College (Food Service)
3300 MACON TECH DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020
New China Grill & Buffet
5056 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 90 (improved score from three days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020
Macon Swirls
5451 BOWMAN RD STE 230 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020
Mellow Mushroom
5425 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020
Raymond Williams Chapter 50 D.A.V. (Food Service)
4493 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020
Zaxby’s
4622 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020
McDonald’s
4630 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020
Gold Cup Bowling (Food Service)
3720 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020
Abundant Word of Grace Church (Food Service)
3396 NAPIER AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020
Cheddar’s
4040 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020
Smoothie King
5080 RIVERSIDE DR STE 332 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020
Heaven Restaurant
3555 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR STE 106-2 MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020
Grey Goose Player’s Club
4524 FORSYTH RD STE 310 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 74
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2020
Long John Silver’s
760 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2020
Buffalo Grill
5615 HOUSTON RD STE 2 MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 70
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2020
Moons Wings / Seafood
1398 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2020
K’s Fish and More
3047 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD STE A MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2020
Fried Green Tomatoes
103 RIVERSIDE PKWY MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2020
Fincher’s Barbecue & Catering
5627 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020
Pho Sai Gon
3076 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 72
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020
20’s Sub and Pub
3078 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020
New China Grill & Buffet
5056 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Inspection Score: 68 (improved score three days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 01-13-2020
The Brick
1305 HARDEMAN AVE STE 100 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020
Daybreak (Food Service)
174 WALNUT ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020
El Torito de Chapela
6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD UNIT 56 H MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020
Crawford County:
Crawford County Head Start (Food Service)
1011 N HIGHWAY 341 ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020
Crawford County Middle School (Food Service)
459 LOWE RD ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020
Camp Grace (Food Service)
2559 WALKERS CHAPEL RD ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020
Dodge County:
Chic-King
644 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020
Houston County:
The Garden Grill & Bar / Hilton Garden Inn (Food Service)
207 N WILLIE LEE PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2020
McDonald’s
123 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020
Skipper Johns of Perry
1210 MACON RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020
Sonic
112 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020
Yoder’s Sandwich Shoppe
1201 SUNSET AVE PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020
American Philly & Wings
819 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94 (improved from two days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020
Shane’s Rib Shack
670 LAKE JOY RD STE 400 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020
Krystal
10136 HAWKINSVILLE HWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020
#1 Family Deli
1431 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020
Checker’s
120 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020
McDonald’s
1879 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020
Waffle House
102 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020
Oil Lamp Restaurant
401 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020
Abba House (Food Service)
2093 HIGHWAY 41 S PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020
The Perfect Pear
2093 HIGHWAY 41 S PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020
Sharks Fish & Chicken
2028 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020
Warner Robins Simply To Go (S-T-G) Catering
100 UNIVERSITY BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020
Pita Mediterranean Street Food
3030 WATSON BLVD STE 600-700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020
Mellow Mushroom
710 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2020
American Philly & Wings
819 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Inspection Score: 72 (improved score two days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 01-14-2020
Taco Bell
829 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2020
Marco’s Pizza
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 430 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2020
Arby’s
2061 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2020
Firehouse Subs
206 RUSSELL PKWY STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2020
Anna’s Asian Cafe
1117 HIGHWAY 96 STE 108 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2020
Starbucks
277 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2020
Subway
273 N PERRY PKWY STE G PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2020
Burger King
851 WARREN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020
Ruby Tuesday
101 RIGBY DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020
Pizza Hut
1406 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020
McDonald’s
3000 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020
China House of Perry
1019 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020
Charlie’s Bar & Grill
1291 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020
Fried Green Tomatoes
2806 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020
Yami Crab
210 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020
Tasty Crab House
2715 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020
Jersey Mike’s Sub
794 HWY 96 STE 202 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020
Jones County:
Dames Ferry Elementary School
545 HWY 18 W GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020
Popeye’s
105 LITE-N TIE RD GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020
Trish Ann’s
102 BOWEN HILL RD HADDOCK, GA 31033
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2020
Gray Station Middle School (Food Service)
324 HWY 18 E GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2020
Turner Woods Elementary School (Food Service)
630 TURNER WOODS RD GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2020
Treasures by the Track
105 ATLANTA HWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2020
Jones County Headstart (Food Service)
235 HWY 18 CONNECTOR GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020
Mattie Wells Elementary School (Food Service)
101 MATTIE WELLS DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020
New Gray Elementary School (Food Service)
365 E GA 18 HWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020
Laurens County:
West Laurens Middle School (Food Service)
332 W LAURENS SCHOOL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2020
West Laurens High School (Food Service)
3692 HIGHWAY 257 DEXTER, GA 31019
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2020
Friendly Gus Food Store Stores (Food Service)
650 PINEHILL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020
Taco Bell
2163 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020
Monroe County:
The Hot Dog House
4724 HIGH FALLS RD JACKSON, GA 30233
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2020
Her Majesty Catering
15 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2020
Lockett’s Country Cooking
443 MAIN ST CULLODEN, GA 31016
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020
Taco Bell
152 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020
GDC Tift Campus – Rutland Student Center (Food Service)
300 PATROL RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2020
Pizza Hut
53 N. LEE ST. FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020
Peach County:
KFC
607 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020
Mi Ranchito
311 A VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020
Fort Valley Middle School (Food Service)
814 PEGGY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Score: 01-15-2020
Fort Valley Head Start (Food Service)
700 SPRUCE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020
Peach County High School Lunchroom (Food Service)
900 CAMPUS DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020
Tony’s BBQ & More
302 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020
Taco Bell
201 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2020
Nu-Way Weiners
3510 US HWY 341 N FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2020
The Medical Center of Peach County (Food Service)
1960 HIGHWAY 247 CONNECTOR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Score: 01-14-2020
Strippers (Food Service)
2494 HWY 247 CONN. BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020
Wendy’s
318 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020
Dairy Queen
407 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020
Church’s Chicken
100 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020
McDonald’s
404 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020
American Philly and Wings
209 COMMERCIAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020
Subway
12017 WATSON BLVD UNIT A BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020
Putnam County:
The Grill at Crooked Creek Marina
208 CROOKED CREEK DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2020
Eatonton-Putnam Senior Center (Food Service)
100 ULYSSES CT EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020
Oconee Marathon Subway
891 GREENSBORO RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020
Upson County:
Norris’s
695 SHORT ST E THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2020
Washington County:
Heritage Inn of Sandersville Health & Rehabilitation (Food Service)
652 FERNCREST DR SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2020
Washington County Head Start Davisboro (Food Service)
216 STEEL CREEK RD DAVISBORO, GA 31018
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2020
The Hitchin Post
212 S MAIN ST DAVISBORO, GA 31018
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2020
Hardee’s
195 WAL-MART CIR SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2020
Pizza Hut
610 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-17-2020
Wheeler County:
Bulldog Grill
106 E MAIN ST ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 70
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2020