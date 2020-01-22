Byron Police issue warning about scammers posing as Georgia Power employees

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Byron police are issuing a scam warning to residents. They say people are posing as Georgia Power employees to steal citizens money.

According to a post on the Police Department’s Facebook page, a man, who said he was a contractor for Georgia Power, visited a home on Main Street on Friday. He asked the homeowners to show him the property line in their backyard. While they were outside, police believe an accomplice went through the front door of their home and took $300 in cash.

Byron police say the man posing as the Georgia Power employee was driving a white Chevrolet truck with tool boxes. They say the truck has a Florida tag.

Police say this is a common scam and senior citizens are usually the target. Although, they say anyone could be a victim. Byron police are urging residents to use caution if anyone you are not expecting comes to your home and tries to come inside or tries to get you to go outside.

If this happens, call the Byron Police Department at (478) 956-2880. If you see the man posing a Georgia Power employee or his white truck call the Peach County 911 or contact Sgt. Melanie Bickford at (478)956-2493.