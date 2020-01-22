BCSO seeking three teens wanted for Armed Robbery

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking for your identifying three teenagers wanted for the Armed Robbery.

It happened on December 14, at the Triangle Liquor Store on Napier Avenue. Bibb County investigators say the teens are 15-18 year old males, between 5’6 and 5’10, weighing around 115-130 pounds.

One suspect was wearing a gray hoodie, black jeans with white shoes. The second suspect was wearing a maroon hoodie with white trim, black jeans and black shoes. The third suspect was wearing a black POLO hoodie, black jeans and white shoes with a white POLO t-shirt over his face.

The Sheriff’s Office says they have potential suspect names, and are just waiting for verification and identification.

If you have any information call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers 1-877-68CRIME.