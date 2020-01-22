Career Fair to be held at Macon City Auditorium

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mayor Pro Tem Commissioner Al Tillman and the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority, will hold a career fair and job preparation event.

It will be Thursday, January 23, at the Macon City Auditorium from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

There will be industries such as Coca Cola, Irving Tissue, Amazon, Tyson Foods, Tractor Supply, YKK and Kumho Tire represented.

On-site resources will also be available to assist with career guidance, record expungement counseling and more.

Please bring resumes and be prepared to speak with hiring professionals.

