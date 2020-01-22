Clouds and rain chances increase late this week

Middle Georgia finally topped out in the 50’s this afternoon, bringing us out of our couple day cold snap.



Through the day Thursday and into Friday we will see an increase in moisture and cloud cover. Mostly cloudy skies are expected through Thursday with rain chances increasing by late Thursday.

Not only will we see rain moving in, but we will also see an increase in temperatures as a warm front lifts to the north.



The heaviest rain is likely to move through Middle Georgia by Friday morning. We are not expecting much in the way of instability, so thunderstorms are not likely.

Highs will make it back to the 60’s by Friday afternoon. We will, however quickly see temperatures fall into the 30’s by early Saturday morning.



Clear skies will fill in for much of the weekend with highs hanging out around normal (mid 50’s). There is a very small chance of rain on Monday morning, but otherwise expect mostly clear skies to start the week.

Rain returns to Middle Georgia by the middle of next week, and we could see a few thunderstorms as well.