MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A new crosswalk is in place to help pedestrians cross a busy street in Macon.

Crews from the Georgia Department of Transportation were on Eisenhower Parkway near C street Wednesday, to install it.

- Advertisement - [dfp_ads id=41271]

It’s designed to let people cross the street with activating lights to stop traffic.

G-DOT says it’s the only crosswalk in the area.

So if you’re driving in the area, watch out for pedestrians trying to cross the road.