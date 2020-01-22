Flint Energies shares tips on staying warm, saving money

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia residents are trying to stay warm with the recent weather getting below freezing.

Flint Energies shared a few helpful tips on how to keep warm while saving money.

Flint Energies Manager Rod Green says, you can keep bills lower by not turning the heat up higher than it needs to be.

“We recommend to set your thermostat at 68 degrees, any degree above 68 can cost you 3% to 5% higher per degree,” Green said.

Green says having your furnace or HVAC system serviced annually, could save you in the long run.

WINTER-SAVING TIPS