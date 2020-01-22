Macon-Bibb Commission approves $100k for promoting 2020 Census

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb commissioners approved thousands of dollars to help promote the census.

Commissioner Virgil Watkins pushed for $100,000 to spread the word. The money will pay for billboards and other public service announcements.

Watkins says he wants to make sure all Macon-Bibb’s residents complete the survey. Otherwise, the county will lose out on government assistance dollars.”

“It’s important and that it’s safe is the word that we have to spread. And everyone in our community gets involved because when you don’t count people, that’s dollars lost to our community versus the other communities,” he said.

The population count affects money

Watkins says the census affects the amount of money Macon-Bibb gets for: