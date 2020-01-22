Macon-Bibb Commissioners approve various projects

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – During Tuesday’s Commission Meeting, Macon-Bibb Commissioners approved to hire a company to design an upgrade for the Findley Ryther Dam at Lake Tobosofkee.

The county will pay nearly $148,000 to design an upgrade for the dam’s gate. There’s an issue with the gate’s gear systems and lifting capacity. Upgrades would include replacing the hoists, support pads, and electrical system.

- Advertisement - [dfp_ads id=41271]

Commissioners also approved more than $82,000 to improve county roads. The money will go to RoadBotics Incorporated, to perform pavement inspections on more than one thousand miles of county roads. County leaders say the inspections are needed and mandatory by law.