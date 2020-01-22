Macon-Bibb Commissioners hold public hearing on rifle ordinance

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb County Commission held a public hearing Tuesday regarding a rifle ordinance.

Some elected officials and community members want to change the law.

Currently, the law is hunting rifles can’t be shot within 150 feet of a highway. There are no laws for homes though.

Commissioners say as unincorporated areas of the county grow with residential property, the concerns rise of bullets hitting homes or people.

They suggest adding a law that rifles can’t be shot within 250 feet of a home.

