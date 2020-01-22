Macon-Bibb Engineering looks to survey all county roads for repairs

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – All Macon-Bibb County roads may soon get repaired.

Commissioners passed an $82,000 road survey to repair cracks and potholes.

- Advertisement - [dfp_ads id=41271]

Macon-Bibb commissioners approved for an independent company — Roadbotics — to assist with surveying county roads.

Roadbotics will travel throughout Macon-Bibb and count road damages.

“It will pretty much eliminate all human error,” said Charles Brooks, the interim engineering director for Macon-Bibb County.

It will give Brooks a more accurate look at the damages.

“We have lots of areas where our roads really do need maintenance done to them. And this system will prioritize the roads that need to be done first,” Brooks said.

Brooks expects surveying to start in the spring.