MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in surgery at the hospital after being shot around 9:30 Wednesday night.

Sgt. Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at the corner of Lamar and Ferguson Streets off Vineville Avenue.

There is no further information right now.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-67CRIME if you have any information.