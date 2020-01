MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Man shot to death, nearly 24 hours after Macon-Bibb’s first homicide of 2020: https://41nbc.com/2020/01/22/macon-bibb-coroner-confirms-2nd-homicide-2020/

Homicide being investigated in East Dublin: https://41nbc.com/2020/01/21/deputies-gbi-agents-investigating-possible-homicide-in-east-laurens/

- Advertisement - [dfp_ads id=41271]

41NBC Accuweather: https://41nbc.com/2020/01/22/rain-chances-increasing-tomorrow/