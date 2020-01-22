Rain chances increasing tomorrow

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – High pressure keeps us dry and cool today, but we will see temperatures and rain chances on the rise tomorrow.

TODAY.

Under a partly to mostly sunny sky this afternoon, temperatures will be topping out in the low to middle 50’s. We stay dry today as cloud cover will be on the rise into the evening. Tonight, temperatures will bottom out in the low to middle 30’s under a mostly cloudy sky.

TOMORROW.

We will start the morning off with a mostly cloudy sky. Isolated showers will be off and on throughout the day. Temperatures during the afternoon will top out in the middle 50’s before falling into the middle 40’s overnight.

FRIDAY AND BEYOND.

Friday is not going to be a complete washout, but scattered rain showers are expected for much of the day with our next weather system. Temperatures will be running in the low 60’s on Friday before falling back into the upper 50’s by the weekend. After rain on Friday, we will be dry on both days of the weekend.

