Staying cold ahead of increasing rain chances

High temps today topped out in the mid 40’s after starting in the 20’s. We continue to see the cold air hanging around through the middle of the week in Middle Georgia.



Clear skies will allow our overnight temperatures to fall into the mid and low 20’s. Not only will we see cold temps, but also wind chills in the teens.

Be sure to bundle up as you head outside tomorrow morning. We will see a small warm up by the afternoon into the 50’s, but it will still feel pretty cold with the breeze.



A cold front approaches by Thursday night and Friday through the day. This will bring a nice warm up back to the 60’s by Friday as well as rain.

We can see some pockets of heavy rain, but we are not expecting thunderstorm activity. Rain totals will likely top out at around 0.5″ through Friday night.



The good news about the rain moving in on Friday is that it will give the system enough time to move out so that we can have a nice weekend.

Temperatures will trend around normal through the weekend with a small warm up by next week.