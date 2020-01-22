Baldwin County students celebrate 100th day of school

Baldwin County students dressed as senior citizens to celebrate the 100th day of school

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Baldwin County elementary school students celebrate the 100th day of school.

Midway Hills and Lakeview Primary students traded school uniforms for canes and walkers. They also wear wigs to complete their 100-year-old looks.

Baldwin county parents sent photos of their “senior citizens” on their way to school. Students also participated in specialized projects based on the number 100.