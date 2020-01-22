WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —Officials in Warner Robins agreed to road improvements.

The speed limit on Russell Parkway will go from 55 MPH to 45 MPH soon. The city is hoping it will prevent car crashes.

“Those areas we want to do everything we can to make people safer,” said Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms.

Changes were approved at the city’s council meeting Tuesday night.

Warner Robins also put in dual turn lanes on Russell Parkway at Lake Joy Road, and new traffic light at Russell Parkway and Tharpe Road. The new traffic light will go into effect on Friday.

“The problem that we’re faced with out there now,” explains Randy Evans from the city’s traffic division. “Like within the city and everywhere else was with the growth in the congestion.”

And not to mention the car wrecks.

“I saw far too many wrecks it in that area myself,” explained Mayor Toms.

The Russell Parkway stretch from Lake Joy Road to Highway 41, opened up in 2006 and is about two miles long.

Evans says since then, there has been nearly 100 traffic accidents. And as of last year, “There been 12 that I can find in our records system,”shared Evans.

Evans says with data showing those kind of numbers, he wants to remind drivers that Russell Parkway is a city street and not a highway. Evans adds that officials will give drivers about 30 days to get used to the new postings within that area.