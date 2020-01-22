Warner Robins pushes state ordinance regarding human trafficking victims

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — There’s a new effort to combat human trafficking, and Warner Robins officials has a plan to raise awareness.

More than a year ago, the state passed an ordinance stating that businesses needed to have a sign to help human trafficking victims. Warner Robins city leaders are now urging businesses to comply.

“That’s one thing that we’re trying to bring awareness about,” said April Scarborough.

Scarborough is a victim of human trafficking. In 2006, her boss drugged her and put her up for auction.

She says now, she’s helping others.

“I called and made my report in 11 years later,” shared Scarborough. “I called but it helped it helped the victims that are possibly still being trafficked by this group.”

House Bill 141 is a state law that requires certain businesses to post a notice inside the building, that provides information for help and services to victims.

Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms says its time for city businesses to comply.

“I think the key is to make sure which is our jobs,” said the Warner Robins Mayor. “It is supposed to be everywhere that it should be posted and that way any person that is the victim of or maybe somebody sees it and they see somebody who looks suspicious or they see somebody that looks like they’re in trouble and they know what number that they can call to try to get help.”

Chief John Wagner agrees with the push, and says if an establishment does not want to follow the ordinance there will be penalties.

“It is a $500 penalty if it’s not out but again if you don’t know that you’re supposed to do it and I was going to give you a chance,” added Chief Wagner of the Warner Robins Police Department.

Scarborough says the goal is to bring awareness to as many people as possible.