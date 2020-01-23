A-OK Portables and Waste Services buys another dumpster company

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Middle Georgia company that offers portable toilets and dumpsters for rent just bought another dumpster company.

According to a press release from A-OK Portables and Waste Services, the company bought AJS Dumpsters out of Macon. AJS Dumpsters is a division of Southern Equipment.

“Middle Georgia is experiencing a rapid increase in commercial waste disposal

needs,” said Mark Insley, A-OK Portables & Waste Co-owner. “With aggressive marketing from Macon-Bibb and the surrounding counties, new industry, manufacturing and retail have selected Middle Georgia as the place they want to do business. This creates waste during site preparation and construction, and the need for waste removal continues into daily use. By acquiring AJS Dumpsters, Division of Southern Equipment, the A-OK Family of Companies expands the services we offer,” said Insley.

The release goes on to say, with corporations like Irving Paper, Nichiha and Kumho opening up offices and manufacturing facilities, there’s an increase demand in efficient waste disposal.

“10 years ago these companies had no presence in Macon-Bibb. In 2020 the fact that they are in Macon-Bibb is a magnet for other corporate investments,” said Lee Insley, A-OK Portables & Waste Co-owner. “Macon-Bibb is centrally located in the state and has excellent highway access. This increases interest from businesses seeking to expand or re-locate,” said Lee Insley.