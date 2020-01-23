MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man passed away in the hospital weeks after he was shot by his neighbor.

According to Macon-Bibb County Coroner, Leon Jones, 49 year old Kelvin Orr died at Medical Center Navicent Health on Sunday.

According to the incident report from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened when Orr tried to force his way into his neighbor’s home. The report details the neighbor pushed Orr and told him to get back before firing two to three shots.

Investigators found Orr lying in the neighbor’s front yard with one gunshot wound to the chest and another in his stomach. Investigators believe Orr might have been intoxicated and confused his neighbor’s home for his own.

No charges have been filed in this case.