New spa opens in downtown Macon, CEO wants customers to relax

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A new business has opened in downtown Macon that’s aimed at helping people relax, release and unwind.

Spatique is a new spa that’s offers many different services. Spatique CEO, Darlene Williams, said the spa’s services can help with cellulite, pain and relaxation. Williams said they also have a service called the “beemer,” which helps with blood flow.

- Advertisement - [dfp_ads id=41271]

Williams said there’s a reason why she chose to open her business in downtown Macon. “People work, sleep, live, and eat and shop in downtown Macon,” said Williams. “I wanted to set the atmosphere where people can come, relax and enjoy an elegant, beautiful building,” said Williams.

Spatique had a soft opening in July, but the business will celebrate its grand opening in two weeks. It’s located at 314 Second Street in Macon.